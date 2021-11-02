Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai faces new charges for Hong Kong democracy protests

November 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Jimmy Lai, the imprisoned Catholic publisher and democracy activist, faced new criminal charges in a Hong Kong court on November 1. Lai entered a not-guilty plea to charges that he encouraged a protest demonstration in Hong Kong last year on the anniversary of the Tienanmen Square massacre. Lai is already serving a 20-month sentence for organizing public protests.

