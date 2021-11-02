Catholic World News

Love the Lord and welcome His word in Scripture, Pope tells pilgrims

November 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on October 31, the Thirty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis reflected on Mark 12:28-34, the Gospel of the day. “May the Virgin Mary, in whom the Word of God was made flesh, teach us to welcome the living word of the Gospel in our hearts,” he concluded.

