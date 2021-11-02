Catholic World News

South Korea’s Moon tells Pope a visit to North Korea would help peace efforts

November 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a Catholic, met with Pope Francis on October 29.



The parties, according to a Vatican statement, discussed “the promotion of dialogue and reconciliation between Koreans. In this regard, hopes were shared that joint effort and good will may favor peace and development in the Korean peninsula, supported by solidarity and by fraternity.”



7% of South Korea’s 51.8 million people are Catholic, 27% are Protestant, 25% are Buddhist, and 11% are Confucian, while 14% belong to new religious movements.

