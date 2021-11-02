Catholic World News

Narendra Modi meets with Pontiff, invites him to visit India

November 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: India, the world’s second most populous nation (1.33 billion people), is 73% Hindu, 15% Muslim, 5% Christian, 4% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh. The Vatican’s statement on the meeting between Pope Francis and India’s prime minister was particularly laconic: “during a brief conversation, the cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed.”

