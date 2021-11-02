Catholic World News

Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop

November 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Timor-Leste (East Timor) (map), a Southeast Asian nation of 1.4 million, is 84% Catholic, 6% ethnic religionist, 5% Protestant, and 4% Muslim. Bishop Basílio do Nascimento of Baucau, who died on October 30 at the age of 71, was an important figure in Timor-Leste’s efforts to gain independence from largely Muslim Indonesia in 2002.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!