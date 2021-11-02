Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to plight of children in migrant caravan

November 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page article in its October 30 edition (“To Walk to Hope Again”), L’Osservatore Romano drew attention to the plight of the children in the Central American migrant caravan of 4,000 that is walking from southern Mexico toward the US.



“The only hope of changing their lives, for many, is just to continue walking,” the unsigned article concluded.

