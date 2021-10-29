Catholic World News

Biden: Pope said I should receive Communion

October 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: US President Joe Biden told reporters that Pope Francis advised him to continue receiving Communion, despite his support for unrestricted abortion.



“We just talked about the fact he was happy that I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving Communion,” Biden told reporters after his October 29 meeting with the Pontiff.



The Vatican did not comment on Biden’s claim. A brief statement issued by the Vatican after the meeting said that the Pope had spoken with the American leader about the environment, Covid vaccines, and migration, as well as human rights and religious freedom. The Vatican statement did not mention any discussion of abortion.



When asked specifically about Biden’s claim, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni noted that the Pope’s meeting with Biden was personal, and “I would consider it a private conversation.”



Biden used the same term when asked whether he had spoken with Pope Francis about the upcoming meeting of the US episcopal conference, at which the bishops will discuss a statement on the reception of Communion by politicians who oppose Catholic moral teachings. Biden declined to answer the question, saying that his exchange with the Pope was “a private conversation.”

