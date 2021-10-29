Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat, Catholic peace activists wary of new hypersonic weapons developments, arms race

October 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Mary Yelenick of Pax Christi warned of the “perpetual loop of enrichment of military arms contractors,” and Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Vatican’s nuncio to the UN, recently said that nuclear stockpiles should be “definitively capped.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!