Alaska archbishop revokes recognition of Catholic school

October 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Andrew Bellisario of Anchorage-Juneau has revoked Church recognition of Holy Rosary Academy, a non-diocesan school in the Catholic tradition, and one of the state’s most academically successful private schools. In an April letter, Archbishop Bellisario said that to retain its Catholic status, the school would need to accept his authority to approve the school’s curriculum, as well as to appoint and fire religion teachers. The school issued a response to the prelate’s decision.

