Catholic World News

Nigerians are tired of ‘weak’ and ‘mediocre’ presidents, bishop says

October 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Daily Post (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: Voters in Africa’s largest nation will elect a new president in 2023. The current president, Muhammadu Buhari, has been elected to two terms, and is not eligible to run for a third.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!