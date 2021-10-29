Catholic World News

Rep. Lipinski: The Pope is not on Biden’s team

October 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In the run-up to Friday’s meeting between President Biden and Pope Francis, much of the media conversation has focused on how these two very famous Catholics — who share many of the same concerns for the world — are on the same political team,” writes the pro-life Catholic Democrat, who was defeated in his 2020 primary election.



“It’s a manifestation of Americans’ troubling tendency to consign every public figure, and every issue, into one of two opposing camps,” he continues. “But this narrative is patently false, and it’s time to abandon it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

