In New Zealand, Lutherans and Catholics reach landmark Baptism agreement

October 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The statement concludes, “Christians are encouraged to speak of being baptized into the Christian Church, into the Christian faith, or into Christ. They may say that they were baptized in the Catholic or Lutheran Church but are discouraged from saying that they have been baptized Catholic or baptized Lutheran.”

