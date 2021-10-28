Catholic World News

Vatican blocks live coverage of Pope-Biden meeting

October 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that no live media coverage will be allowed for the meeting between Pope Francis and US President Joe Biden on October 29.



No explanation was provided for the sudden cancellation of scheduled media coverage.



Ordinarily, filming is allowed while the Pontiff greets a foreign leader, and the two pose together in the apostolic library before their private talk.



Vatican officials told reporters that some footage of the encounter will be provided to media outlets, in edited form, after the meeting.

