Action Alert!
FALL CHALLENGE! $6,692 raised so far. Help us raise the first $10,000 now—we can win a matching $105,000 grant!
Catholic Culture News
Catholic Culture News
Catholic World News

Vatican conference convenes experts to study early Christian history

October 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The three-day conference (program) is organized by the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.