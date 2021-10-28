Catholic World News

Pew recaps polling data on eve of Pope-Biden meeting

October 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to Pew surveys earlier this year, “most Democrats say Biden is at least somewhat religious and mentions his faith about the right amount; most Republicans disagree.” In addition, “most US Catholics think Biden’s abortion views should not disqualify him from Communion,” and “views of Pope Francis [are] stable among Catholics across the board.”

