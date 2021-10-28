Catholic World News

Bombs have not destroyed faith of Syria’s Christians, cardinal says

October 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, has a begun a nine-day visit to war-torn Syria. On the first day of his visit, the prelate presented a $170,000 papal gift to the Church in Syria, presided at a Divine Liturgy with the Patriarch of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church, and announced a special Vatican conference on Syria in March.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!