Anti-Christian violence in India seen as clear constitutional violation

October 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of human-rights groups in India has decried the continuing violence against the country’s Christian minority, saying that the failure of authorities to curb the violence is a flagrant betrayal of the country’s constitution, which guarantees religious freedom. The group documented more than 300 incidents of anti-Christian violence this year, mostly carried out by militant Hindu groups, which are not restrained by Hindu-nationalist government officials.

