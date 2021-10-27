Catholic World News

European bishops’ leader sees ‘profound moral imperative’ on global warming

October 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to European leaders on the eve of a UN climate summit, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the president of the Commission of Episcopal Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), has said that to “respect the 1.5ºCV threshold for global warming is a profound moral imperative.”

