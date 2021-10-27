Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference on early history of the Church

October 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The 3-day conference (program) is organized by the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences, in collaboration with the Université Catholique de Lyon.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!