Sudan bishop says military coup was predictable
October 27, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: An October 25 coup d’état has shaken the country’s Christian minority.
“They do not believe we exist. They say we are infidels,” said Bishop Yunan Andali of El Obeid, the president of the bishops’ conference.
