Ecumenical Patriarch meets Biden, urges vaccination

October 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople met with President Joe Biden at the White House on October 25, described the American leader as “a man of faith and vision,” and announced an interfaith drive to promote Covid vaccination.



The Orthodox Patriarch had been hospitalized with exhaustion the previous day, after arriving in the US, but recovered to continue his scheduled appearances. He reportedly spoke with Biden about climate change and religious freedom.

