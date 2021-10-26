Catholic World News

Pope extends delegate’s authority over Knights of Malta

October 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has directed Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi to continue his work as a special papal delegate supervising the affairs of the Order of Malta, “so that the work already undertaken may bear fruit.” The Pontiff has also extended the term of Fra’ Marco Luzzago as “lieutenant grand master” of the order, until a new grand master is elected.



Pope Francis took over control of the Order in 2017 after an internal dispute, demanding the resignation of the grand master and installing his special delegate to supervise a restructuring of the ancient group. Fra’ Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto was installed as grand master, but died in April 2020 and has not yet been replaced.

