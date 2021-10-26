Catholic World News

Proposed legislation would protect priests at crime scenes in UK

October 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The House of Lords will weigh a proposal that would ensure that Catholic priests are allowed onto crime scenes if they are needed to administer the last rites.



The proposal is a response to the killing of Sir David Amess earlier this month. Police turned away a priest who had sought to give the last rites to the Catholic lawmaker.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!