Catholic World News

Bishops must teach truth, but avoid partisan politics, Archbishop Lori says

October 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, the incoming chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said that “it would be surprising if the Pope and the president didn’t meet. It’s clear that the Pope does not agree with the president about abortion. He’s made that exceptionally clear. I don’t think that this meeting signals any kind of weakness on the Pope’s part on the life issues, but I think there will also be some areas of agreement, and those areas of agreement are broadly shared by the American bishops.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!