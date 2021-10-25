Catholic World News

Pope comments on the prayer of blind Bartimaeus

October 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his public audience on Sunday, October 24, Pope Francis pointed to the example of Bartimaeus, the blind beggar who demanded Christ’s attention. The Pope observed that while Bartimaeus asked other passersby for money, he asked Jesus simply for mercy. “He asks for everything from the One who can do everything.”

