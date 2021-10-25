Action Alert!
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic World News

Vatican finance-trial defendant under investigation in hospital crisis

October 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Last week the Vatican announced plans to rescue the Fatebenefratelli Hospital from an “economic and management crisis.” The Pillar news site reports that Italian officials are investigating whether that hospital was defrauded by corporations controlled by the Italian financier Gianluigi Torzi.

Torzi is a key defendant in the Vatican’s own financial-scandal trial.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

