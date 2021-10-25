Catholic World News

Melkite Patriarch: The Gospel can be proclaimed only with ‘a force that is not ours’

October 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In the present time, in which faith ‘is dying out in many regions of the world,’ one cannot become and remain Christian by virtue of human strategies and formation courses,” Melkite Patriarch Youssef Absi emphasized during the consecration of an archbishop.



Headquartered in Damascus, the Melkite Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

