Santa Fe archdiocese: Woman’s attempted ordination invalid

October 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A woman who calls herself Father Anne was “the recipient of an attempted priestly ordination held Oct. 16 at the Cathedral Church of St. John, an Episcopalian cathedral in Albuquerque,” according to the report. “She simulated Mass the following day at St. Paul Lutheran Church, an ELCA community in Albuquerque.” The “ordination” was organized by the Association of Roman Catholic Womenpriests.

