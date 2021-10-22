Catholic World News

Vatican symposium explores sacramental penance in 19th century

October 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The 19th century was marked by the overcoming of Jansenist rigorism, which was widespread in the 18th century, and by the triumph of the moral theology of St. Alphonsus Maria de Liguori, which was more balanced and attentive to the concrete needs of penitents,” said Father Krzysztof Józef Nykiel, Regent of the Apostolic Penitentiary, which has organized the two-day event.

