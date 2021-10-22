Catholic World News

Despite pandemic, 117,000 have visited Blessed Carlo Acutis’ tomb in past year

October 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) was beatified in October 2020. In August alone, over 48,000 pilgrims visited his tomb in Assisi; the pilgrims came from Italy, France, Slovenia, Germany, Spain, Malta, Brazil, and the Philippines.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!