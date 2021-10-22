Catholic World News

Cardinal announces formation of Fratelli Tutti Foundation

October 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The foundation is named after Pope Francis’s 2020 encyclical on fraternity and social friendship.



Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, said that “we will organize events and paths, experiences and moments around the mother basilica of the Catholic Church, to encourage the internalization of the values of freedom, equality, and fraternity.” The foundation, he added, will foster sacred art, formation, and dialogue.

