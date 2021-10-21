Catholic World News

Shootings toward nuns’ Missouri abbey prompt investigation, concern

October 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles have been targeted in multiple shooting incidents. Sheriff’s officers “continue to seek tips, but do not have any suspects in the shootings,” according to the report.

