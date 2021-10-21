Catholic World News

College football coach describes vaccine-related firing as attack on his Catholic faith

October 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired for refusing to receive the Covid vaccine.



The Associated Press inaccurately reported that the US Conference of Catholic Bishops teaches that “Catholics have a duty, responsibility or obligation to be vaccinated.” The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s note on the morality of Covid vaccines states that while it is morally permitted to receive the vaccine, “practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary. . . . Those who, however, for reasons of conscience, refuse vaccines produced with cell lines from aborted fetuses, must do their utmost to avoid, by other prophylactic means and appropriate behavior, becoming vehicles for the transmission of the infectious agent.”

