Catholic World News

Missouri Christian church wins settlement over Covid restrictions on worship

October 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Missouri megachurch, Abundant Life, reached a $150,000 settlement with Jackson County, which for a time restricted church attendance to 10 people.



“If Abundant Life were to engage in retail sales, or served food and liquor as a bar, rather than religious worship at its Lee’s Summit location, Jackson County’s Phase I plan would allow 474 people in the building at a time while meeting or exceeding the CDC’s guidelines,” the church argued in its lawsuit.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!