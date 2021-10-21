Catholic World News

Pray and offer sufferings for the missions during October, Pope urges

October 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: “In this month of October, the Church exhorts us to pray for the missions and to accept Christ’s invitation to be his active collaborators,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his October 20 general audience, in remarks that were not included in the Vatican’s English translation. “Give to the Lord your generous availability, and offer your sufferings so that the salvific plan of the heavenly Father may be fulfilled.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!