Vatican hosts conference on solidarity, cooperation, and responsibility

October 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Solidarity, cooperation and responsibility: the antidotes to fight injustices, inequalities and exclusions” is the theme of the 2021 conference organized by the The Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice (CAPP) Foundation, named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 encyclical. The 3-day conference begins on October 21, features addresses by leading Vatican officials, and concludes with an audience with Pope Francis.

