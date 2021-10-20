Catholic World News

Benedict XVI: looking forward to next life

October 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to a German priest, Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI discloses that he is looking forward to rejoining old friends who are deceased. Acknowledging the death of an old friend, Father Gerhard Winkler, the retired Pontiff wrote: “Now we has reached the afterlife, where many friends certainly await him. I hope I can join them soon.”

