Bishops’ conference for Amazon region gains Vatican recognition

October 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has given canonical recognition to a new episcopal conference representing the Catholic bishops of the Amazon region. The Bishops’ Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA) was organized in June 2020, in response to a recommendation from the 2019 Synod on the Amazon.

