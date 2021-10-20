Catholic World News

Pilgrimages to the Holy Land are slowly resuming

October 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Since September 19, the Israeli authorities have only allowed entry to groups participating in trips organized by local travel agencies authorized by the government,” the Fides news agency reported. “Groups of pilgrims must be made up of a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 30 people. Tour operators based in the Palestinian Territories, including Bethlehem, are still excluded from participating in this small resumption of tourist activities in the Holy Land.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!