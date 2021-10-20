Catholic World News

Trudeau says Canada’s bishops must ‘step up’ morally, financially for residential school survivors

October 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBC News

CWN Editor's Note: “We have seen, unfortunately, from the Catholic Church, a resistance to taking on responsibility, either financial or moral, for its role in residential schools,” the Canadian prime minister said during an October 18 visit to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc in British Columbia. “I think the millions of Catholics like me across this country expect the Church to step up and fulfil its moral responsibilities, its legal and economic responsibilities, its historic responsibilities, but also to practice what it quite literally preaches.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!