US bishops have ‘snuffed out’ message of Laudato Si’ and deny climate change, authors charge

October 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has engaged in frequent climate advocacy, issuing three dozen statements and letters since the 2015 publication of Laudato Si’, the papal encyclical on care for our common home.



Nonetheless, two Creighton University professors and a doctoral student write in a journal article that “our quantitative and qualitative content analyses show that US Catholic bishops responsible for leading the Church were silent and denialist about climate change around Laudato Si’.” The scholars argue that American bishops show a “conservative political identity,” noting that the bishops mention abortion more frequently than climate change.

