Catholic World News

Vatican unveils synod prayer app, website

October 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Synodality requires both personal and community conversion which originates in and is sustained by prayer,” Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary-General of the Synod of Bishops, said at a press conference on the prayer initiative. “Our prayer, which springs from silence and contemplation, can be of immense help to the entire Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!