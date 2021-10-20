Catholic World News

Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh

October 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The South Asian nation of 163 million (map)—the world’s 8th most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu, with a small Christian population.



Violence against Hindus has swept the nation in recent days, leading to a Hindu counter-protest. On October 19, the Vatican newspaper devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to the situation there.

