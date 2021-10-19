Catholic World News

Leading Holy See diplomat calls for cap on nuclear weapons, laments other threats

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, decried nerve agents, “novel biological agents,” and dirty bombs. He also said that “the growing threat of the use of armed drones and lethal autonomous weapons systems underscores the urgency to address the ethical necessity to preserve human responsibility.”

