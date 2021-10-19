Catholic World News

The world needs women’s leadership and skills, Cardinal Parolin tells G20 women’s forum

October 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretary of State delivered a video message on behalf of Pope Francis to the Women’s Forum G20 Italy. The forum’s theme is “A she-covery for all: uniting power with purpose for a new inclusive leadership.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!