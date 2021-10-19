Catholic World News

US bishops to vote on document on the Eucharist at November meeting

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops will meet in Baltimore on November 15-18 and vote on whether to approve “The Meaning of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church,” a proposed document that occasioned lively debate at the bishops’ virtual meeting in June.



The bishops will also discuss the national Eucharistic revival and Eucharistic Congress, as well as updated “Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines,” and a proposal to add Mother Teresa’s feast day to the US liturgical calendar.

