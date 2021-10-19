Catholic World News

‘’The Church I so loved has lost its way’: prominent Anglican bishop explains conversion to Catholicism

October 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Daily Mail

CWN Editor's Note: Michael Nazir-Ali, the retired Anglican Bishop of Rochester, discusses his conversion; he has been received into the Catholic Church and hopes to be ordained a Catholic priest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!