Catholic World News

Diocesan phase of synod on synodality begins

October 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Exaudi

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is For a synodal church: communion, participation, and mission. The synod began in Rome on October 9 and in local dioceses on October 17. The diocesan phase concludes in April 2022, and the entire synod concludes in Rome in October 2023.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!