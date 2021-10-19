Catholic World News

Pope remembers victims of attacks in Norway, Afghanistan, and UK

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Last week, various attacks took place in Norway, Afghanistan, England, that caused numerous deaths and wounded many,” Pope Francis said on October 17. “I express my nearness to the families of the victims. I beg you to please abandon the path of violence that is always a losing cause and is a defeat for everyone. Let us recall that violence begets violence.”



The Pope was referring to Kongsberg attack, the Kunduz mosque bombing, and the killing of David Amess, whom police prevented from receiving last rites.

