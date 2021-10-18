Catholic World News

Pope tells new bishops to serve, not rule

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As he ordained two new bishops on October 17, Pope Francis reflected that “episcopacy is the name of a service, not of an honor, since the bishop must strive to serve rather than to role.”



The Pontiff charged the two newly consecrated bishops—Bishop Guido Marini of Tortona and Bishop Andres Gabriel Ferrada Moreira, secretary of the Congregation for the Clergy—to “be the custodians of faith, of service, of charity in the Church.”



Rumors had circulated around Rome that Pope Francis might announce a consistory for the creation of new cardinals on the same day. The rumors proved inaccurate.

